The Elements Video Style Collection – Introducing Air

Air, water, earth & fire inspired our designers to create four unique video styles in our newest collection, The Elements!

Today we’re releasing the first element, Air, which sees your imagery float lazily through an elegant cloudscape. We’ll have the other three video styles ready in May, but we wanted to get this one out as a taste of things to come!

The new Air style is great for simple, understated videos, like birth announcements, anniversary cards, invitations to summer picnics & BBQs, and memorial tributes.

We hope you find these new styles inspiring — because we’re just getting started!

Create your videos with Animoto styles!