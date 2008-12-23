The Animoto iPhone App Is Finally Here!

Make Animoto videos on-the-go with our new iPhone app, Animoto Videos. Just snap photos and use the app to turn them into awesome videos.

Birthdays, house parties, at a restaurant with friends, nights out in the city, your irresitable new puppy, I-heart-you messages… anything you have/take pics of.

Version 1.0 here is free and available on iTunes now. The app allows you to create unlimited 30-second videos. We have much in mind for Version 2.0 and already have some stuff in the works. But as always, we’d love to hear your suggestions & feedback.

A massive, huge thank you goes out to our development partner Jonathan Siegel of RightSprite and everyone involved with making this app become a reality. We heart you guys. This has truly has been a labor of love.