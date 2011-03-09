SXSW Panel Moderated by Our Very Own Jason Hsiao

As music and film fanatics prepare to flock to Austin, Texas next week for this year’s much anticipated SXSW Music festival, we’re excited to announce that our very own president, Jason Hsiao, will be moderating a SXSW panel called “Producing Killer Videos Without the MTV Budget.”

Experts in the music and film industries will discuss ways to take advantage of the available tech tools to make faster, easier and cheaper professional music videos without sacrificing quality and how to jumpstart your up-and-coming band via social media vehicles.

The lineup of high-profile speakers include OK Go’s label manager, the CEO of Sparkart Group, the CEO of Bandwidth, and the Executive Producer and CEO of Space Station Media.

Producing Killer Videos Without the MTV Budget

Wednesday, March 16th

2:00pm

Austin Convention Center

So, even if your band’s budget still requires you to rehearse in your parents’ garage, these speakers will offer their professional and personal tips on how to easily create a killer video that rivals those of any platinum recording artist without the hassle and price-tag of hiring a production crew, and check out music producer Lior Magal’s insights on using video!