SXSW Panel Moderated by Our Very Own Jason Hsiao

The lineup of high-profile speakers include OK Go’s label manager, the CEO of Sparkart Group, the CEO of Bandwidth, and the Executive Producer and CEO of Space Station Media.
Producing Killer Videos Without the MTV Budget
Wednesday, March 16th
2:00pm
Austin Convention Center
So, even if your band’s budget still requires you to rehearse in your parents’ garage, these speakers will offer their professional and personal tips on how to easily create a killer video that rivals those of any platinum recording artist without the hassle and price-tag of hiring a production crew, and check out music producer Lior Magal’s insights on using video!
