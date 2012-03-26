Pin your Video Slideshows to Pinterest

Are you on Pinterest? Animoto is!

You can now Pin your video slideshows! Just click the “Pin It” button above your video.

Tip: Be sure to choose a great cover image in “Settings” before you finalize your video–this image will also be what appears on your video’s pin.

Our Pinterest is a great resource for professional photographers, parents, travelers, or anyone who wants to see how others use Animoto.

Not on Pinterest yet? Check out the video below to learn more about this super fast-growing social bookmarking network: