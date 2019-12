To all our uber active users, this one’s for you: we now display song length instead of album name in our music collection.

We realize this isn’t the most technology ground-breaking of news. But stay tuned, friends! We have a ton of insanely exciting stuff in the works, including a hefty makeover improvement of our entire video creation flow. We just thought this minor tweak would prove helpful to you all in the short term.

Check out the rest of of our huge commercially licensed music library and pick the perfect tune for your next video!