Pro Photographers featured in Animoto for Photography Ad Campaign: Extended by Popular Demand!

Due to popular demand we’re extending our ad campaign featuring world renowned photographers!

Since everyone pretty much freaked out at us when we announced the end of our Animoto for Photography campaign, we decided to succumb and extend the run for you all. But seriously, this is just for a few more months so that we can squeeze in a handful more of our favorite photographers. So please, enjoy new limited lineup while it lasts!

This month we’re very proud to feature Jeff and Julia Woods! They have owned their photography studio for over 10 years and having expanded in 2005 to a 3000 square foot storefront space in a historical downtown square, Jeff and Julia employee 3 full-time employees. Creating their own unique blend of photojournalism and lifestyle photography, the Woods’ aesthetic continually wows clients.

Jeff and Julia use Animoto both for their portrait studio, Portraitlife, and for the many weddings they shoot as well. Check out their Animoto page, where you can learn more about their studio and see a wedding video they recently made at animoto.com.

…

Check out the full line-up of Animoto’s featured professional photographers:

Vicki Taufer

Kevin Kubota

David Ziser

Kirk Voclain

Andy Bondurant

Sandy Puc’

Kent & Sarah

Rod Evans

The Rodgers

The Woods

Many professional photographers use video slideshows as part of their smart marketing strategy. Impress your audience with Animoto Pro.