Pro Photographer Rod Evans: #9 of 10 in Animoto for Photography Ad Campaign

Rod was also a quick adopter of our video upload feature, even doing a video tutorial on how photographers can easily incorporate video in their business via Animoto and a flip cam. We also had the opportunity to interview Rod a few months ago on how he uses Facebook and Animoto to wow clients.
When not educating fellow-photographers on how to market themselves online, he runs a 5,000+ square-foot studio and wins countless national awards for his photography work. Needless to say, getting to have Rod as our April’s featured photographer is awesome.
Learn more about why Rod uses video for his photography studio.
