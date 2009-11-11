Animoto for Photography Ad Campaign #4 of 10: Kirk Voclain

This month, it’s Pro4uM founder and renown photographer Kirk Voclain who has stepped in front of our lens!

Thus far in our ad campaign featuring the world’s best professional photographers, we’ve presented the incredibly talented Vicki Taufer, Kevin Kubota, and David Ziser. This month, we are proud to present the one and only Kirk Voclain.

Kirk is the award-winning owner and photographer of Kirk Voclain Photography in Louisiana. Kirk is one of the top portrait photographers in the country, honored with numerous Fuji and Kodak Masterpiece Awards, and he is published in many popular photography magazines. When he isn’t shooting, Kirk manages Pro4uM.com, an online community he founded of professional photographers.

Get the dirt on how Kirk Voclain uses Animoto to score every senior portrait session in town: https://animoto.com/go/kirk.