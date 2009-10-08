Animoto for Photography Ad Campaign #3 of 10: David Ziser

Photographer extraordinaire David Ziser is the face of this month’s Animoto for Photography Ad Campaign.

Thus far in our ad campaign featuring the world’s best professional photographers, we’ve presented the incredibly talented Vicki Taufer and the insanely creative Kevin Kubota. This month, we’re excited to be introducing our next self-portrait from featured photographer #3, David Ziser.

David is an internationally renowned wedding photographer. Extolled by The Dallas Morning News as a “wedding photographer extraordinaire,” David is one of 101 photographers worldwide who hold the highest honor of “Fellow” bestowed by the American Society of Photographers.

Learn how David Ziser uses Animoto to routinely do the impossible.