The New Animoto for Photography Ad Campaign #1 of 10: Vicki Taufer

Vicki Taufer starts off our Animoto for Photography ad campaign with a gorgeous self-portrait.

You may know of V Gallery’s Vicki Taufer, the award-winning, internationally renowned, and ridiculously talented professional photographer. Vicki also happens to be the muse & inspiration behind the latest Animoto for Photography ad campaign.

It all started several weeks ago when Vicki emailed us this photo, an impromptu self-portrait session wearing an Animoto t-shirt. We had the exact same reaction that you’re probably having right now… Holy crap, who would have ever thought an Animoto t-shirt could look so good?!

And then we began to think… what if we got all our favorite photographers/Animoto-fanatics to do a creative self-portrait for us?! And so… the Animoto for Photography ad campaign is born.

Starting with August featuring Vicki, be on the look out for the Animoto series of full-page self-portraits from top names in the photography world. They’ll be appearing in professional photography’s top magazines in the months to come.

Learn more about how Vicki uses Animoto.

And if you like this one, just wait until you see next month.