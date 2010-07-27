The Elegance Collection: Customized for Pro Photographers

We’re proud to announce a new style collection built on two years of feedback from professional photographers. Animoto continues to develop the tools Pro users need for their businesses.

Introducing the Elegance collection, a set of four richer, slower, more elegant styles just for Pros! Wedding photo shoots, ads for luxury products, and other more toned-down, high-production-quality videos will find these styles a good match.

The beautiful new styles — Hovering Drift, Vibrance, Light Panes, and Proof Sheet — are only the beginning. We’ll be adding another set of similarly sumptuous styles in the coming weeks. Woohoo!

Watch samples of photography videos and create your own »