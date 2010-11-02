One Week Left to Use “It’s My Life”!

This week, use Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” as the soundtrack to your video.

Bon Jovi is unlocking a hit song off of their upcoming “Greatest Hits Album” every other week for you to use as the soundtrack to your Animoto video.

Show Bon Jovi why your life rocks in your video, and you can be in the running to win Bon Jovi tickets. We kicked-off the contest on October 12th with “Livin’ On a Prayer.” Remember, Bon Jovi are picking a winner every other week so create your own music video for a chance to win tickets to see them live on the tour date of your choice.