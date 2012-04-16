We’ve Been Nominated for a 2012 Webby!

We are thrilled and honored to be nominated in the Web Services & Applications

category of this year’s Webby Awards. We want to win and we need your vote!

The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the

Internet. The online community, determine the winners of The People’s Voice by

voting for the nominated work that you believe to be the best in each category.

That’s where you come in.

Three years ago, we won the award for Best Web Service & Application. In Webby

tradition, winners are only allowed to use five words in their acceptance speech. At

Animoto, we strive to be creative and so our acceptance speech pushed the limits a

bit!

