New Years Photos Sharing From Your Camera with an Eye-Fi Card

In the spirit of giving this holiday season, we are holding a contest Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. A winner will be picked each day and receive the super-awesome Eye-Fi Connect X2.Take pictures with the Eye-Fi and make a video!

The Eye-Fi card is perfect for eager shutterbugs who want to upload and share their photos and video clips quickly and effortlessly. Worth $49.99, the Eye-Fi Connect X2 uploads and organizes your images to your computer, while giving you the chance to share them across a multitude of photo sharing sites as well.

Watch the video below to see for yourself how cool the Eye-Fi card is.

How to Enter for Your Chance to Win:

You must become a fan of the Eye-Fi card Facebook page and a fan of the Animoto Facebook page tp qualify. You can do so by signing into Facebook and “Liking” the Eye-Fi card Facebook page and “Liking” the Animoto Facebook page . Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, we’ll post a question about the Eye-Fi card on Animoto’s Facebook page. Answer it in the comments section correctly. A winner will be chosen at random each day at 11:59pm PST.

Official rules for the contest can be found here.

Contest valid for those in Continental USA only.

Make your New Year Video now!