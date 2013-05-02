Introducing 4 New Video Styles (Including one for Mother’s Day Videos!)

This fun and festive style has a lot of energy to bring your photos and video clips to life. Check it out below!
We don’t come from the future, but we like to use advanced video-creation techniques that make it look like we do. Check out our sci-fi inspired style below!
If this style looks familiar, it’s because it’s the companion to Tamara Lackey’s video style, “Innocence.”
With the emphasis being solely on the photos, and having museum-style matting, this style is great for Pros looking to showcase their work.
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.