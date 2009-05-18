Voila… the New Animoto Video Player

Specifics include:
— clean transparent-grey design
— smoother buffering & playback
— fewer re-buffering interruptions (by way of bandwidth metering)
— smoother scrubbing (while playing or paused)
— time display toggles between elapsed & remaining time
— pop-up indicators on various controls like volume
— higher-quality video compression
— new Share & Embed options (for video shorts) allowing for posting or linking to the videos directly from the player
The new:https://animoto.com/play/eqcrqfoM02WXcfGA8coeGA
The old:
