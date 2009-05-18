Voila… the New Animoto Video Player

Introducing the new & improved Animoto video player. From design to usability to speed, it’s pretty much been improved in every way we could think of.

Specifics include:

— clean transparent-grey design

— smoother buffering & playback

— fewer re-buffering interruptions (by way of bandwidth metering)

— smoother scrubbing (while playing or paused)

— time display toggles between elapsed & remaining time

— pop-up indicators on various controls like volume

— higher-quality video compression

— new Share & Embed options (for video shorts) allowing for posting or linking to the videos directly from the player

The new:

https://animoto.com/play/eqcrqfoM02WXcfGA8coeGA

The old: