New “Top 40 / Pop” Music Category

We’ve added a new music genre to our music library to satisfy our CEO Jason’s cravings.

Apparently I’m not nearly as cool as I thought I was.

For the first time, I looked at the “play count” thing in my iTunes… the column in your music collection that shows how many times you’ve actually listened to each track. While I’ve been claiming my whole young adult life that I only listen to electronica, indie rock, and hip hop… this “play count” has just crushed the image I had of myself. It shows I actually listen to Fergie, Justin, Clarkson, Avril and… *gulp*…. Britney Spears just as often.

As I take time digest what a total freakin’ poser I am, we offer you all a new music genre… “Top 40 / Pop” to satisfy whatever closeted Top 40 guilty pleasure you might also have.

Keep in mind, it’s not actual Top 40… it’s more like Top 40-ish. We just thought if we labeled it as “Pop”, no one would know what it was or open it. Plus, it seems like the term “Top 40” is used pretty loosely these days. If you have any other ideas, let us know.