Animoto releases more new songs for its music collection.

We don’t want to upstage the launch of our new video feature, but we just added some killer songs to our music collection from Downtown Music. Tracks include:

Mos Def – “Quiet Dog”

Kid Sister – “Control”

Amanda Blank – “I Love You”

Kudu – “Magic Touch”

Time Machine – “Beat It Up”

Brett Dennen – “Ain’t Gonna Lose You”

William Fitzsimmons – “After Afterall”

You’ll find them in the Featured Tracks cateogry. Let us know what you think!