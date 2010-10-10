Media and Tech Conferences: Upcoming Speaking Engagements

Here are a couple events we’ve been invited to speak at in the coming weeks.

Business Access Media Conference

https://wynnepr.com/bam-new-york-2010.html

](https://wynnepr.com/bam-new-york-2010.html

)Thursday, October 21, 2010

New York, NY

Jason will be speaking on the topic of social networking & social media on a panel that includes Facebook & LinkedIn.

Dow Jones VentureWire FASTech Conference

https://fastech.dowjones.com/

Wednesday & Thursday, November 3-4, 2010

Redwood City, CA

Brad will be presenting on Animoto’s recent accomplishments and preview what’s to come.

The 6Sight Future of Imaging Conference

https://www.pmai.org/6sight_conference.aspx?id=15274

November 15-17, 2010

San Jose, CA

Brad will be speaking on how photography and video is impacting visual communication in society, from businesses and organizations, to homes and communities.

And in case you missed it, CEO Brad Jefferson was interviewed by Robert Scoble on Tuesday. Check out the video on scobelizer.com.

If you’ll be in town or at any of these conferences, let us know!

