Animoto Partners With LIFE.com

We’re proud to announce a partnership with LIFE.com to bring you stunning images from their archives!

With over 8 million images of history’s most iconic figures, places, and events, LIFE.com offers the largest and most diverse collection of photography available online. We’re massively honored to be making a selection of LIFE.com‘s images available to our users in our image collections.

When making an Animoto video, you can select LIFE.com images in our Travel category and in our new Animals category. Stunning images of some of the world’s most famous locations and adorable animals can now be included in your videos.

Need inspiration on how to use these images? Check out LIFE.com to see how they are already using Animoto. Animoto videos using images of Marilyn Monroe, the historic moon landing, and Martin Luther King’s 1963 March on Washington are being featured on their site now.

And as with any new feature/addition to our site, let us know how you end up using these images. We love hearing from you all and can’t wait to see some of the creative ways you use these iconic LIFE images in your Animoto videos.