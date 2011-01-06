Lessons from Animoto’s Year-End Party

Here at Animoto, we’re all about continuing education. So, at the end of 2010, the Animoto team took a few days to talk about next year, and look back on what we have learned this year..

We learned balance.

We learned to appreciate that everyone has a different, uh, interpretation.

.

We learned that our CTO does, in fact, know the “Single Ladies” dance.

.

We learned that it is impossible not to Love NY.

..

.

And finally, we learned that anything can be fun – including wearing matching outfits in Times Square – with the Animoto Team.

What an amazing year it has been! Thanks for all of your support in 2010. Stay tuned for an even more awesome 2011.

*Special thanks to Vanessa Joy and Rob Adams for capturing our extremely educational evening.