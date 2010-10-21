Last Chance to Use “Livin’ On a Prayer” to Make Videos

Use “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi for the “It’s My Life Video Making Contest.” Song available until next Tuesday.

Bon Jovi is unlocking a hit song off of their upcoming “Greatest Hits Album” every other week for you to use as the soundtrack to your Animoto video.

Show Bon Jovi why your life rocks in your video, and you can be in the running to win Bon Jovi tickets. We kicked-off the contest last week with “Livin’ On a Prayer.”

Below are a couple videos we liked a lot. Think you can do better? Then enter the contest soon! “Livin’ on a Prayer” is only unlocked until next Tuesday and it’s free to enter.

https://animoto.com/play/BBnfAGdy9sjYdgtRgAey6w

