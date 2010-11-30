Three New Holiday Video Styles Available Now

Greeting cards are OK, but video slideshows packed with holiday photos and clips are much more powerful!

Send the perfect season’s greetings with Animoto.

This year, we’ve got three new styles for your holiday greetings. And I love ’em all – they will definitely be the holiday greetings your friends and family will remember!

Here’s the first of the three new styles. It’s our CFO Nate’s holiday greeting card this year:

(You can view all our holiday styles, including the ones from last year, when you start a new video.)

Needless to say, all of us here at Animoto are sending out Animoto videos as our holiday greetings this year. And since we’ve been enjoying the experience so much, we thought we’d share a few of our favorite findings with you.

So without further ado, we present to you…

The Top 5 Biggest Pains of Old-Fashioned Holiday Cards…and how Animoto can help

1. Paper cards show one picture, not the whole picture.

A traditional card will let you show a picture of little Jacob’s first steps. With Animoto, you can show…Jacob’s actual first steps. On video. With a slew of pictures. To music. Yeehaw.

2. You have to go out into the snow to mail them.

Not only do you save postage (and the planet) with Animoto, but you can also schedule your greetings to be delivered on whatever day you want. Finish all your holiday cards this year in just a few minutes – without leaving home!

3. Your card will get thrown into the pile with everyone else’s.

Unlike typical templated greeting cards, Animoto videos turn your pictures into emotional experiences that will be watched again and again, and probably a few more times after that.

4. Where’d my little book of addresses go?

Post your Animoto video to Facebook! Tweet it! Email it to your entire address book! There’s no limit to how many times you can share.

5. Paper cuts.

OK, this one was Megan’s idea, and yes, it’s a stretch. But I’m keeping it.

What are the holidays if not for sharing the love with those you love? Let us help you tell your story this year. And happy holidays everyone!