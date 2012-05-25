Team Animoto Joins NYC AIDS Walk

We walked 6.2 miles amongst 45,000 other supporters to take vital steps toward a future without HIV/AIDS. Raising an incredible six million dollars, supporters, sponsors, and even a few celebrities came together to fight the disease that takes over three million lives each year.
Entering Central Park at 59th Street, walkers moved north to 110th Street where they made their way over to Riverside Park (on the West shore of Manhattan). The walk continued south before re-entering Central Park at 86th Street for the final stretch back to the starting line. It was a long track, but the positive energy and enthusiasm from other walkers made it easy!
Animoto video style: Air | Song: Never Give Up, Beverly Staunton
Tags:
© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.