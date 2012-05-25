Team Animoto Joins NYC AIDS Walk

On May 20, 2012, Team Animoto joined the GMHC New York AIDS Walk to raise funds to fight HIV/AIDS.

Check out the video below for the highlights.

We walked 6.2 miles amongst 45,000 other supporters to take vital steps toward a future without HIV/AIDS. Raising an incredible six million dollars, supporters, sponsors, and even a few celebrities came together to fight the disease that takes over three million lives each year.

Entering Central Park at 59th Street, walkers moved north to 110th Street where they made their way over to Riverside Park (on the West shore of Manhattan). The walk continued south before re-entering Central Park at 86th Street for the final stretch back to the starting line. It was a long track, but the positive energy and enthusiasm from other walkers made it easy!

Thanks AIDS Walk NY! We are glad to share our support of your great cause.

Animoto video style: Air | Song: Never Give Up, Beverly Staunton