Free Entrance to PhotoPlusExpo NYC as an Animoto VIP

Come join us for free at the PhotoPlusExpo!

It’s crazy to think that we launched Animoto for Photography just one year ago at PhotoPlusExpo.

Since then, we’ve attended nearly every national photography convention in the country and even some abroad, got some of the biggest names in the industry declaring their love for us, and managed to roll-out a whole slew of features specifically developed with our Pro-Photography users in mind.

Coming full-circle, we’ll be attending PhotoPlusExpo again this year at our stomping ground, the Javits Center. From Thursday October 22nd through Saturday the 24th, the Animoto crew will be holding down the fort at our PhotoPlusExpo booth. Best of all is… you can get in for free!

For all our tri-state area fans/users/early adopters/newbies, we encourage you to come by our booth and say “hi,” as the entire NYC staff will be taking turns manning our booth. We love meeting our users and hearing your thoughts about your Animoto experiences. It would be great if you could make it out.

Here is information on how you can snag free entrance to the show. (Tickets are normally $49!) Enter the VIP code: MOTONYC at this registration form.

We look forward to seeing you at PhotoPlusExpo!