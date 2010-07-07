Introducing the Elements Style Collection

We’ve completed our first style collection, and we hope you enjoy using it!

Each of the four styles is great for different video types. Here’s a rundown to inspire your next video creations:

Air

A lighter, gentler style for weddings & anniversaries, birth announcements, memorial videos, or just some pleasant summer fun.

Water

A richer, more intense style for event invitations, artistic pieces, and sports videos.

Fire

The edgiest style of the bunch, either for action-packed videos like concerts, sports, and July 4th fireworks, or else for elegant/romantic, mood-setting pieces.

Earth

A lush, saturated style for road trips, travel montages, and outdoor summer events.

Watch sample videos of all four styles »

