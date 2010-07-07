Animoto Blog

Introducing the Elements Style Collection

We’ve completed our first style collection, and we hope you enjoy using it!

elements video style collection

Each of the four styles is great for different video types. Here’s a rundown to inspire your next video creations:

Air
A lighter, gentler style for weddings & anniversaries, birth announcements, memorial videos, or just some pleasant summer fun.

Water
A richer, more intense style for event invitations, artistic pieces, and sports videos.

Fire
The edgiest style of the bunch, either for action-packed videos like concerts, sports, and July 4th fireworks, or else for elegant/romantic, mood-setting pieces.

Earth
A lush, saturated style for road trips, travel montages, and outdoor summer events.

Watch sample videos of all four styles »

