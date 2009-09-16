Best of TechCrunch50 (Animoto Video)

Here’s an Animoto highlight of TechCrunch50.

We’re here in San Francisco at this year’s TechCrunch50 (TC50) where we’ve partnered again to produce the many highlight videos that play throughout the conference up on the two big screens and various plasmas around the venue.

The “best of” video below features Chamillionaire‘s awesome new single, “Good Morning,” which samples “Tom Petty’s Free Fallin’.” The track is awesome. Chamillionaire served as a judge on the last panel here and you’ll see him toward the end of the video.

https://animoto.com/play/gyC9qv9x0rt7Ur1RzHTj2w

Congratulations to all of this year’s TC50 startups and to the winner Redbeacon!