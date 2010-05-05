Animoto @ Web 2.0 Expo

Brad Jefferson speaking at Web 2.0 Expo in San Francisco today.

If you’re in the area, make sure to stop by to hear Brad Jefferson speaking today at the Web 2.0 Expo and say hello!

Brad is speaking today at the Web 2.0 Expo in San Francisco with Joe Kennedy, the CEO & President of Pandora, and Christopher Dean, the Chief Strategy Officer of Skype. The session focuses on the topic of “Freemium” business models and will be moderated by Chris Anderson, the Editor-in-Chief of Wired Magazine and author of The Long Tail.

If you’re @ W2E, hope to see you!

