Animoto Launches Cinematic Artificial Intelligence Technology

Video-generating web application delivers an energy-packed alternative to slideshows.

Animoto, a web application that automatically generates professionally produced videos using patent-pending Cinematic Artificial Intelligence technology and high-end motion design, has officially launched to the public. With the visual energy of a music video and the emotional impact of a movie trailer, Animoto videos are fully customized orchestrations of user-selected images and music.

The heart of Animoto is its newly developed Cinematic A.I. technology that thinks like an actual director and editor. It analyzes and combines user-selected images and music with the same sophisticated post-production skills & techniques that are used in television and film. The technology takes into account every nuance of a song – the genre, song structure, energy, rhythm, instrumentation, and vocals. No two videos are the same. Even videos generated with an identical set of images and music will each have a completely distinct set of motion design. Videos are produced in widescreen format and can be emailed, downloaded, and embedded in social network sites like Facebook and MySpace.

MTV Producer, Hyunjoo Kim (Video Music Awards, Movie Awards, VH1 Big in ’06) says, “This kind of high-budget post-production work usually takes days to pull off in the edit room. It’s impressive that Animoto somehow produces these videos in minutes and anyone can create them online.”

Animoto is also dedicated to supporting new artists and music. So while users can upload their own music, the guys at Animoto also proudly feature a regularly updated selection of fresh music in the Animoto Music Lounge. Tracks are also provided by Uncommon Trax, a music licensing company that has placed songs in such musically driven projects as HBO’s Entourage, Sex & The City, and Grand Theft Auto.

About Animoto

The founders of Animoto Productions include veterans of the entertainment industry who share a passion for helping people share their stories and express themselves through online media by innovating technologies in the field of video production. Animoto Productions, founded in August 2006, is based in New York City with an office in San Francisco.

Animoto, Animoto Productions and Cinematic Artificial Intelligence are registered trademarks of Animoto Inc. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.