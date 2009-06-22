Animoto iPhone App 2.0 Has Arrived!

The new and improved version of the iPhone app has finally arrived.

The new version of the Animoto iPhone app is ready to download from the App Store! It’s still free, so go ahead and grab it.

Huge new features in this one, including:

Sync to your Animoto.com account

Download videos for offline viewing

Longer videos with an All-Access Pass

Lots more songs, new genres

Better image fitting/placement in your video

Since first launching the Animoto iPhone app just over 5 months ago, we’ve picked up over 300,000 users. Most of the new features developed for this release were in response to feedback we’ve been getting from you all, so thank you.

Also thanks to everyone for their patience. We had originally planned on having this update released over 10 weeks ago, which is when we first submitted it to Apple for approval. But it only now just got approved. We’ll try to be diplomatic here and spare you a blog entry full expletives.

Learn all about our new iPhone app.

As always, we love to hear your feedback. Danke!