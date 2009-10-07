Amazing Videos From Our Contest Winners

Animoto congratulates its video contest winners!

Congratulations to our ten winners, Kate, Chelsey, Joe, Bill, Mary, Troy, Nicole, Mark, Lisa and Creighton!

From skydives to bachelorette parties, mini-golf outings to vacation recaps, we’ve seen some incredibly fun Animoto videos these past five weeks. We’re inspired by the creativity of our users, particularly now that they’re adding video clips to their pieces.

Watch the winning videos »

And after a long and contentious debate among our judges, we have finally chosen our grand prize winner. Congrats to Creighton H. from West Jordan, Utah! He used Animoto to capture the memories of his college years (with some hilarious video clips!) to share with his friends and family.

https://animoto.com/play/uv1mAEp66FXLf2QbKaSuMQ

We will be flying Creighton and a chosen comrade out for an action-packed weekend in New York City. We’re looking forward to meeting you both here at Animoto HQ.

Thanks again to everyone who entered the contest.