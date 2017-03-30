Tips for Creating Collages that Stand Out with Animoto’s Marketing Video Builder

There’s no big question as to why you ought to add collages to your marketing videos — they cut down on video length while adding lots of visual interest. The hard part is knowing how to put your images together to make them look good. Check out our collage tutorial to learn the basics of building a collage block, and then read on to find out how to turn that simple collage into something special that highlights the best of your business.

1. Consider color. Choose a set of images that have complementary colors, or find images with overall tones that work together. In the Elite Pacific Properties collage below, the bright blue sky and subtle wood tones create a theme that keeps the collages from looking too muddy or busy.

2. Choose the right type of collage for your image. Based on your the orientation of your photos, some collages may work better than others. If you’ve got vertical photos, try collages that use 2 or 3 images (see the Little Miss Party Planner collage below for an example). In general, collages with 4 or more images work better when those images are horizontal. You’ll minimize cropping, and show more of your image.

3. Know when (and how) to use text. Because so much is going on in a collage, adding text to the mix can overwhelm your audience. There are a few best practices for adding text to a photo collage:

Add a filter to make your text pop.

to make your text pop. Choose images that aren’t too busy, and have colors that will show text easily.

Just don’t add the text to your collage — save it for another slide.

Use our Bold style, which adds a background to text to make sure it’s always easy to read, as WV Skydivers did below.

4. Mix up your images. Choose different products, backgrounds, or even just different camera angles to keep your collage interesting. This collage from a square video by the Jane Goodall Institute features four shots of chimpanzees, but those images are all slightly differently, which helps them maintain the viewer’s interest.

Do you have a video with collages you love? We’d love to see it! Share a link in the comments below, or reach out on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with the hashtag #MyAnimoto.