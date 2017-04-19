Close-Up with Mom Video Contest: Win a Trip & Photoshoot in NYC

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and we’re celebrating with our Close-Up with Mom Video Contest. When we’re kids, our moms are like movie stars — we look up to them from the second we were born. But, as we grow, they put us first, raising us and shaping us into the (amazing) people we become. As Mom raised you, you took center stage. Now is your chance to let her shine.

Tell us about a mom that inspires you (your own mom, a mom you think is amazing, or a mother figure you’ve looked up to), and you could win a trip for 2 to NYC, where Mom will be treated to a professional portrait session with NYC photographer Jen Hillenga, along with hair, makeup, and styling by celebrity artist Bianca Nardi. The portrait session will take place at the iconic Metropolitan Building, which has served as backdrop for countless fashion magazine photoshoots.

The Prizes

One grand prize winner will win the trip for 2 and photo shoot, as well as a video documentary of Mom’s experience in NYC and a Storybook Portrait Album, provided by AdoramaPIX. In addition, the grand prize winner will receive 1 year of Animoto Professional. Travel must occur by November 1, 2017.

Two runners up will receive 1 year of Animoto Professional and a $100 gift card to AdoramaPIX.

How to Enter

Entering is easy. Simply create a video (up to 1 minute long) telling us why your mom deserves to win — whether it’s her strength, selflessness, motherly love, or another quality that makes her special. Then, share the video on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtag #CloseUpWithMom.

Be sure to share your video with us by May 7, 2017 at 11:59pm EDT. A panel of judges will review all the entries to select winners. Click here to learn more.

We’re looking forward to seeing your submissions!