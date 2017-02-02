How to Choose Music for Videos in the Animoto Mobile App

When you’re making a video slideshow on the go, you still want to find just the right song to go with it. Fortunately, Animoto’s music library is available no matter where you travel. To discover songs that’ll fit your next slideshow video, take a look at our guide for finding music you love while you’re using our mobile app. We’ve broken things down separately for iOS users and Android users below.

Choosing music for Animoto slideshow videos on iOS

Each Animoto style comes with a default song. But you’d like to change that music up, it’s easy to do. Here’s how:

Step 1: Log in to the Animoto app

To get started make sure you’re logged in to the Animoto app on your phone, and tap CREATE VIDEO to get started. If you don’t have our app installed, you can download it here.

Step 2: Navigate the Style & Music screen

Start on the Style & Music screen (the first screen you see) and select a style. Then, tap the Change Song button at the bottom of the screen to see your music options. NOTE: You will not see this option if you choose the Instagram styles Glimmer, Impulse, or Transition. Instead, a song will be automatically chosen for you.

Step 3: Find a song you like in the Animoto music library

Once you click Change Song, you’ll see our music library. You’ll find the top songs listed for the style you selected, as well as our full library, organized by genre. Scroll down to see more genres.

Scroll sideways through the songs and click the play button to preview. When you find a song you like, just tap to select it. Your selection will be indicated by a check mark. Then, tap the X in the upper-left-hand side of the screen to return to the Style & Music screen. That’s it! You’ve got the song you want, and you’re ready to add images and video clips to create your slideshow video.

Optional: Upload your own song

If you have your own song that you’d like to use, you can do that with our mobile app, too.

When you get to the Music screen, tap My Music in the upper-right-hand corner, and you’ll be brought to a screen where you can upload songs from iTunes. Once your song is selected, tap the X in the upper-left-hand side of the screen to return the Style & Music screen. You can then add your images and video clips and finish your video slideshow.

Choosing music for Animoto slideshow videos on Android

On Android devices, Animoto’s music selection is a little different. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Log in to the Animoto app

To get started make sure you’re logged in to the Animoto app on your phone. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it here.

Step 2: Navigating video options

One you’re in the Animoto app, you’ll see a Creation screen. Select the pencil icon in the upper-right-hand corner and choose Change Song.

Step 3: Change your song

After you select Change Song, you’ll be taken to our music library. From there, you can preview songs by genre, by popularity, or just view the entire library. You can also select My Music to upload your own music files to your video.

When you find the song you want, tap on it, and you’ll see a checkmark appear at the top of your screen. At that point, you can tap the X in the upper-right-hand corner, and your song will be added to your video.

Once you’ve chosen a song, you can go back, select a style you love, add photos, video clips and text, and share your video.

Do you have a video you’ve made on our mobile app? We’d love to see it! Post it on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram with hashtag #MyAnimoto, and we might share it.