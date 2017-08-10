Thanks to Everyone That Celebrated with Us… with Video!

Have you heard? Today we’re celebrating our 10th birthday! We couldn’t be more excited, and we hope you’ll join us for our live celebration on our Facebook page.

Over the past month and a half, we’ve shared five ideas for celebrating with video for work, life, and everything in between. We encouraged you to share your videos with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the hashtag #CelebrateWithVideo and we’ve loved seeing all the great videos you shared, whether you were celebrating relationships, your history, summer, your community, or your passion.

We’ve rounded up some of the highlights. Check them out below and remember that it’s never too late to start celebrating with video! Feel free to continue to share your videos with us in the comments below, or on social media using the hashtag #CelebrateWithVideo.

Celebrating 10 Years

Lisa Hill of Lisa Hill Photography took the opportunity to celebrate her own business’s 10 year anniversary with a fun video posted to Facebook, showcasing photos from her clients over the years. Happy 10 years to you too, Lisa!

Celebrating Community: Ken Caryl Revealed

This fun video from Matt Thomson of Fathom Realty, shared on Twitter, celebrates the beautiful community of Ken Caryl, CO. We love the spin Matt put on our “celebrate your community” video idea.

Celebrating Community: The Lowcountry

Here’s another video from a real estate agent celebrating community. This one comes from Samantha Love Kaufman, who shared it with us on Facebook, and celebrates living in the Lowcountry.

Celebrating Passion: Shaker Dam Kyoto Cold Brew

Mary McGurn, a photographer and marketing consultant, shared her personal passion (and client passion) for a good cup of coffee in this fun video about how to make an exceptional cup of cold-brewed coffee. Looks delicious!

Celebrating Summer: Summer Solstice

Douglas Kelley shared this fun video on Twitter of his family’s celebration of the summer solstice over Lake Michigan.

Celebrating Summer: East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

And here’s another wonderful video celebrating summer, shared in the Animoto Social Video Marketing Community on Facebook by Erica Howell Estep of East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Celebrating Relationships: Twins

Animoto user Kathi O. shared this fun video with us in the Animoto Video Storytellers group on Facebook, celebrating her relationship with her twin sister!