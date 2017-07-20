We’re three weeks into our birthday countdown! Animoto is turning 10 and we’re leading up to our birthday celebration on August 10 with 5 weeks of video ideas. So far, we’ve celebrated relationships and history with video. This week, we’re celebrating… drumroll please… summer!

Check out the video below to learn more about why summer deserves to be celebrated (with video!) from Animoto’s Chief Video Officer Jason Hsiao and international wedding photographer Jerry Ghionis. Then read on for tips on how to celebrate summer with video ideas for work, life, and more.

Ideas for life

Odds are you’ve already got tons of photos and video clips of your summer on your phone, whether you went on a big vacation, visited family, or just hung out at the park or the pool. Animoto customer Tiffany Dahle put together this slideshow video, recapping her family’s adventures with 100 photos from 100 days of summer:

Slideshow video style: Clean Lines

**Song: “Shake It” by Mike Schmid

Your video doesn’t have to span an entire summer, if that feels overwhelming. Here’s a video that Beth from the Animoto team created with photos and video clips she shot on a day trip to Coney Island in NYC.

Slideshow video style: Ignite

**Song: “A Whimsical Journey” by Abbas Premjee

Still looking for ideas? What are your favorite summer hobbies or activities? Make a video about them! What are your favorite foods to eat in the summer? Share a recipe in a video. Make a video with a top 10 list about your favorite things about summer.

Ideas for work

If you’re a business owner, why not celebrate summer with a video roundup of some of your products that are great for summer or a special promo for your customers, like Scrubz does in this example:

Marketing video style: Standout

**Song: “Always (Instrumental)” by Fraser Smith, Josh Powell

You could also make a video recap of any fun events you hosted or attended over the summer, fun summer scenes from around the office and more.

And, for you photographers out there, share a video slideshow featuring photos from a summer shoot. Here’s a fun example from Jerry Ghionis, who we just heard from above!

Slideshow video style: Documentary (customized)

Song: “Sunrise” by Alice Hive

We can’t wait to see your summer videos. Share them with us in the comments below, or by including the hashtag #CelebrateWithVideo when sharing to Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. We’ll be back next week with another video idea!