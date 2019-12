As you may have heard, Animoto is a huge fan of cloud computing and Amazon Web Services.

So, we were thrilled to find out that Animoto CEO, Brad Jefferson, would be presenting during Amazon’s CTO, Werner Vogel’s Keynote at the AWS: re: Invent Conference.

You can check out Brad’s presentation below (1:11:00 in) where he (spoiler alert!) unveils Animoto’s Best of 2012 Facebook Video , which creates a highlight reel of your year with a click of a button.

Also, there is a killer Animoto video that gets played at the very beginning of the Keynote (1:25 in).

Check out our video maker!