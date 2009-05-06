Animoto Named Webby Award and People’s Voice Winner!

Holy crappers, we just found out that we won not only the Webby Award but also the People’s Voice award for Best Service & Application website. How unbelievably amazing… wooohooo!!!

A very sincere and massive thank you to everyone who voted for us… both the “industry experts” who chose the Webby Award winners, and all our fans who were a part of giving the People’s Voice award to Animoto.

Who would have ever thunk a start-up like ours would be considered among the true big boys out there? Seriously, one of the industry’s “best”?! All we can say is we’re honored, humbled…

About the Webby Awards :

Hailed as “the Internet’s highest honor” by the New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites, interactive advertising, online film and video, and mobile web sites. Established in 1996, the 13th Annual Webby Awards considered nearly 10,000 entries from all 50 states and over 60 countries worldwide.

The Webby Award winners are judged and selected by The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a 650-member body of leading Web experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities.

Judges include David Bowie, Harvey Weinstein, Arianna Huffington, Matt Groening, Vinton Cerf, and Richard Branson.

The People’s Voice Awards are decided by hundreds of thousands of users from the Web community all over the world.