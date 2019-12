We are so pleased to announce that Professional Photographer Magazine has chosen Animoto Pro as the 2013 “Hot One” Award Winner in the Presentation/Slideshow category.

We have made massive improvements to Animoto Pro this year. 1080p downloads, Triple Scoop Music , pro photographer-designed video styles and so much more!

Check out the video below about all the enhancements we’ve made this year and just know that this is just the start!

Thank you for everyone at PPA who voted for us!