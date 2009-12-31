Nominated “Best Internet Application” of 2009

Animoto nominated for two Crunchies: Best Internet Application and Best Design!

We just found out that Animoto was nominated by the Crunchies Awards for “Best Internet Application” of 2009! And if that wasn’t exciting enough, Animoto received a second nomination under the category of “Best Design.” Wow, awesome! What a completely amazing way to wrap up the year.

With fellow nominees like Yelp, Posterous, Dropbox and Google Chrome, we’re completely humbled. And truth be told… because we totally love those guys and bow down to them, we won’t feel too bad if we don’t win.

“The Crunchies, co-hosted by GigaOm, VentureBeat, and TechCrunch, is an annual competition and award ceremony that recognizes and celebrates the most compelling startups, internet and technology innovations of the year. The internet community is invited to choose who wins.”

Should you feel so inclined, vote for us. But only if you like Animoto. Not because you think we look handsome in tracksuits.

Voting ends Wed, Jan 6th. The Awards Ceremony will take place Friday, January 8th at the Herbst Theater in San Francisco.

Time for us do some laundry so we can try to look nice.