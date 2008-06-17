American Business Awards – Best New Product Winner!

Animoto won Best New Product/Service at the American Business Award (a.k.a. The Stevie Awards) in the Media & Entertainment category.

“The Stevie Awards was created to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and business people worldwide. Our mission is to raise the profile of exemplary companies and individuals.” https://www.stevieawards.com

I think Stevie, our CTO, would say this award is pretty fitting.