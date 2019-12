The end of the year is nearing and we believe there is nothing quite like an awesome video to recap your awesome year. So, we have made it dead-simple to create one.

ALL you have to do to get started is go to animoto.com/2012 and click which video style you want. Animoto will create the video for you using your Facebook photos & captions. Pretty cool, huh?

Get started with a end-of-the year video!