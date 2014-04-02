Animoto Helps Rebuild Bethel Food Pantry

On Friday, March 21st, Animoto spent the day helping to rebuild the Bethel AME Food Pantry with New York Cares. The food pantry was serving over 750 families a month in the Rockaways and Brooklyn before it was damaged by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. In the aftermath, the pantry was forced to close it’s doors until it could be mucked out and refinished.

Site leader Suzanne O’Rahilly and Rebuilding Specialist Cameron Shore have been working to restore it for several months, and our team stepped in towards the end to lend a hand. Cameron put us to work right away sanding staircases, painting ceilings, and installing baseboard and trim. Paintbrushes and power tools were a fun change from daily office routine. The weather was sunny and everyone was in good spirits. We had a great time working together and bonding over classic rock tunes.

Thanks to everyone’s efforts, the food pantry will be able to reopen and resume serving the community. On the bus ride back to Manhattan, we all agreed that we’re lucky we get the opportunity to volunteer with Animoto, and putting in a long day of hard work isn’t so bad when we know there’s a fridge full of beer waiting for us when we get back to the office.

Volunteers provide crucial services in every borough. Start giving back in your community and make a difference. Join the thousands of New Yorkers who make meaningful, rewarding contributions to their communities through New York Cares.