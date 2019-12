Animoto was a part of a huge community of over 6000 volunteers dedicated to improving NYC public schools with New York Cares Day this fall. Animoto got the opportunity to design and paint a mural at P.S. 268 in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Always up for the challenge, Animoto’s office coordinator, Katie, designed a kickin’ mural. The Animoto team arrived bright and early, ready to paint and drink free coffee! Of course we took a gazillion photos and video clips while doing so.

Here is the Animoto video that shows the process of transforming the walls of a playground into art.



Animoto video style – Autumn | Song – Maple Leaf Rag 2 by Terry Waldo

If you want to get involved with New York Cares, they have Holiday Volunteering you can get involved with now, or you can visit their website to find out when great events like New York Cares Day Spring roll around!

Working with New York Cares Day is always a blast and a great opportunity to hang out with friends, co-workers, or family. Animoto has been doing New York Cares Day for a couple years now, and we can’t recommend it enough!