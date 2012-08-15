New Video App for Android

Our Animoto app can be downloaded from Google Play for Android devices!

We are excited to have an app for Android users. We have a lot of fans on the iPhone and online and this is one of our biggest requests. Android users can now start creating videos entirely on their mobile.

“With Google’s Android surging to a whopping 68% share of the global Smartphone market last quarter, it’s important we have both Android and iPhone applications,” said Brad Jefferson, Animoto CEO. “We see this as the next big step in increasing our reach in the consumer market and in the mobile space.”

As Yolanda Ladia, our Project Manager for Mobile explains, “I am an Android user and I have been really excited about getting this app out there. We want it to be the best possible experience – and with so many Android devices, we had to spend significant time testing it on many different handsets. We believe everyone will be able to use the Animoto app without a problem and we are prepared to address issues that may arise on different devices.”

Get a Free Account and Start Creating

Users can make free 30 second videos using their photos and music. They can add words via the “add text” feature that helps bring the content to life. With a paid subscription, video length is up to 20 minutes. Videos created on any device are also easy to view online or in the app via the user’s Animoto account.

You can get a free Animoto account today. Get the Android app, the iPhone app or learn more about our videos online.