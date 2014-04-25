Animoto Voted Best in Music & Media at NY TechDay

Dubbed the Science Fair for Tech Startups, NY TechDay is a full-day event the gets all of Silicon Valley together to network, recruit, and showcase Made in NY startups.

This is the second year Animoto has participated in NY TechDay. What do we get out of it? We meet tons of top-notch recruits and have the opportunity to rub elbows with other awesome tech companies. Last year we bumped into Cater2Me and have enjoyed numerous delicious team lunches thanks to them!

New to this year’s event are the TechDay Techie Awards. Animoto was thrilled to have won the award for “Best in Music & Media”! We even got a bit starstruck when New York State Attorney General, Eric Schneiderman stopped by to congratulate us.

Our team had so much fun we are counting down the days to NY TechDay 2015!