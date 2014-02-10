Updated Mobile App Now Optimized for iPad

Great news! We’ve released a brand new, updated Animoto app available now on the iTunes App Store.

This is the first release of the Animoto app that is optimized for iOS 7, offering an updated user interface and more ways to share from your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch.

It is easier than ever to create, view and share your videos. Now supporting a more immersive playback experience on iPad too! Turn your camera roll into beautiful, pro-quality videos.

Find out what people are saying:

“This is the perfect app for creating a video from photos on your phone. It takes only a couple minutes to put together an awesome video.” – Cr4zyW4ffle

“I was shocked by the quality and originality of the finished piece that took me about 5 min to make. So user friendly.” -Dinesenfan