Animoto Blog

News & Features

Happy Holidays from Animoto 2013!

Cassie

Share

As always, we here at Animoto feel honored to be a part of your holiday season.

We’ve especially loved watching the holiday video cards you’ve shared with us.  So we think it’s only fair to show you ours!


Take a look at the awesome holiday videos other users are making, then try out our newest, festive video styles!
    Connect

© 2019 Animoto Inc. All Rights Reserved.