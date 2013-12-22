What You Missed at Animoto’s Hackathon – Hackimoto 2013

We just wrapped up our fourth and most impressive hackathon yet here at Animoto!

A hackathon—or as we like to call it, Hackimoto—is an opportunity for us to get together with people outside of our regular teams and spend two days working on projects that aren’t on our general roadmap. This time around, we had a whopping eighteen teams, all plugging away on different projects.

Even though it’s intensive work, Hackimoto is always a blast. The energy and excitement in the office is contagious, and we keep it going strong with a few surprises. On the morning of Day One, participants were greeted by an 80s music mix when they got to work. On Day Two, our devs were diligently coding away when a gourmet cupcake cart made its way around the office. Of course, that’s all in addition to our regular, fully-stocked kitchen.

When the hacking was over, the entire company got together to watch the presentations. The tireless effort from our hackers produced some fascinating results. In just two days, they had rolled out some heavy duty internal infrastructure improvements and prototyped fun new features for Animoto users. The creative execution of the various projects left everyone inspired, and many deserving participants won some pretty sweet prizes. Not only is Hackimoto is a fun way to get a head start on new projects, but it’s also a great reminder that we have a dedicated team with a wide array of talents.

