Animoto Gives Back: Helping Military Families Share Their Lives Through Video

At Animoto, we’re passionate about helping people share their lives through video. We’re especially inspired when we hear stories from customers that are using Animoto to share important moments with loved ones that are too far away to experience them in person.

With Veterans Day just behind us and Thanksgiving on the horizon, we wanted to share the story of one military family — the Pring family — that’s using video to stay together, even though they’re apart. We’d also like to give away five annual Animoto Professional subscriptions to military families out there like the Prings. Check out the video below for the Prings’ story and then read on for details on how to submit your family, or a military family you know.

Photo credit: Melanie Chattin

To enter your family, or a family you know, send us an email at wecare@animoto.com and let us know, in 500 words or less, how you (or the family you know) would benefit from an Animoto Professional account. Winning families must have at least one member currently on active U.S. military duty, away from the rest of the family. Click here for official rules.

We can’t wait to read your stories!